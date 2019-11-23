The University of Maine of Farmington hosts 12th annual Turkey Trot

Runners of all ages showed up to the University of Maine at Farmington Saturday morning.

The Fitness and Recreation Center held it’s 12th annual Turkey Trot.

The event featured a 5K and 10K road race, plus a 1-mile Kids Fun Run for children under 11.

"But we're gonna keep doing our race,” says Leah Brackett, the Asst. Dir. of the Fitness and Rec. Center.“ People really look forward to it, people really come back. We have alumni that came back for this event so we'll keep doing it. We would love to increase our participation, we would love to see more children get involved, so we'll keep doing it."

"Well, I never got to do it last year, I've done it, I did it a couple of years ago and that was really fun,” says Tabitha Heseltine, one of the young racers. “So, I decided to do it this year."

The event hoped to promote a healthy lifestyle and support wellness.

