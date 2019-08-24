The UFO's gather at The Maine Museum

Pilots from all over New England came together at the Maine Air Museum.

Members of the United Flying Octogenarians gathered to share their love for flying.

The organization was founded in 1982 by a group of aviators 80 and older.

People were able to fly in for the event and enjoy a buffet of great food.

"The United Flying Octogenarians, UFOS,” explains Ray Gibouleau, a coordinator. “Any pilot who is over eighty and has flown or is still flying as pilot in command can become a member. We have seventeen members in Maine right now, and about fifteen hundred members across the United States."

For any of those interested in joining The UFO, visit ufopilots.org

