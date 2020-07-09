The town of Corinna is selling a seventeen-foot-tall Pegasus Statue

The town of Corinna is selling a seventeen-foot-tall Mirrored Aluminum Statue of the mythical creature Pegasus.

It's been standing in a hallway at the now closed elementary school for years.

They're now planning to transform that school into a brand new Community Center, so Pegasus needs a new home.

Since it's been loved by students and community members for years, the goal is to find a local buyer who will keep it in the area.

"We're looking for funds to help do some of the improvements. We need a new roof and we need to move the new furnaces up out of a wet basement and put them upstairs where they're more efficient. So, one of the things that we were looking at was this Pegasus Sculpture because the area that it's in is an area that we want to renovate and have more for events and things for the new community center," said Gary Dorman, A Member of the Community Center Revitalization Project.

The wings and sides can be removed to make the moving process easier.

If it's something you're interested in buying, search the Facebook Marketplace for "Pegasus" or contact the town office.