The Study Hall Kennebec Valley helps local students stay on track

During these trying times, it can be hard for parents and students when it comes to education.

That's why The Study Hall Kennebec Valley in Manchester is now offering free virtual tutoring sessions every Monday-through-Friday for grades 1-through-6.

There's a session in the morning focused on science and math and in the afternoon focusing reading and writing.

They will also have some free introductory SAT sessions

Natalie Tortorella, Owner of The Study Hall Kennebec Valley had this to say: "I saw a ton of people posting and people reaching out to me asking if I had opportunities for kids to join tutoring sessions and I said, you know what, let's make this free and help parents out."

They're still doing one-on-one paid sessions -- and have a deal on those.

You can sign up for their classes by going on their facebook page or at augustaatthestudyhall.com.

