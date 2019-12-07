The State's Attorney General Office clears Chief Medical Examiner, following series of complaints and formal review

The State's Attorney General Office has cleared the Chief Medical Examiner, following a series of complaints and a formal review.

In a letter released, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey closed the review into Dr. Mark Flomenbaum.

Back in March, a complaint was filed with the office alleging that Flomenbaum was operating as an out of state consultant on state time.

As well as a complaint that said Flomenbaum cited a "short season of decomposed bodies" in a 2017 job posting.

The AG’s office noted that posting didn't meet their standards of professionalism, but ruled that nothing in the review shook their confidence in Flomenbaum.