The Soupman stopped in Bangor to help those in need today

A Massachusetts man known as The Soupman traveled to Bangor today, as part of his quest to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

Peter Kelleher was in Pittsfield yesterday where he dropped off bags of items to organizations to distribute.

Kelleher has been on the road for much of the past three years.

He's been helping others ever since his son Travis died of a drug overdose.

"It's pretty simple to put a smile on someone's face. It's not acceptable to me for someone to be walking around without gloves on, or boots. Everyone's got jackets in their closet, everyone has boots in their closet, bring them somewhere don't let them sit" said Peter Kelleher.

He will be travelling all across Maine over the next week.

You can visit supportthesoupman.org to donate, or learn more about Travis' story.