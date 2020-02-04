'The Soupman' comes to Pittsfield to help the homeless

A Massachusetts man has dedicated himself to supporting the homeless.

"I really didn't particularly care for people a few years ago." says Peter Kelleher. "I changed that."

Tuesday morning a red bus was escorted into Pittsfield and parked outside the Community Theatre. The Soupman had come to town.

"That's what they call me. I came to have this name by passing out hot soup to my homeless friends."

When Peter Kelleher's son Travis died three years ago from a drug overdose in Bangor, he says his outlook on life changed and he started helping the homeless.

"I'm dropping off some survival backpacks that have everything from toiletries and gloves and hats and some treats."

Kelleher says he was overwhelmed to see how many local organizations had come to collect supplies for the needy. Beth-Ann Platt

is a Patient Navigator at Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital and was there to pick up 15 packs.

"I just think it's amazing how everyone is pulling together and I'm just really happy to be a part of it."

Nearly 200 packs were offloaded and distributed among 15 area organizations. He plans to offload 1,800 packs in the state. Representatives from area law enforcement were there to collect packs including State Police, Pittsfield police, and Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster.

"It has to start someplace. I applaud the Soupman I think that we change things one person at a time. It's really a noble cause."

"It might not seem like anything big but giving someone some socks that doesn't have any it means the world to them." said Platt.

"Its all about people helping people." said Kelleher.

Kelleher also uses the bus to distribute food and provide portable hot showers.

"Just reach out and help somebody. It doesn't take much to put a smile on someone's face."

The bus is expected to be in Bangor Wednesday.