The Sea Dogs are offering curbside service for ballpark food

The baseball season is on hold right now, but fans in Maine will soon be able to get their favorite ballpark treats.

Courtesy: WMTW

The Portland Sea Dogs are launching curbside and delivery service for concessions options.

The service will be available Monday through Friday from June 8 through June 26 for both lunch and dinner hours. Lunch will be available between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. with dinner hours from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Among the items that are available are hot dogs, burgers, sausages, popcorn chicken, and french fries. A variety of Coca-Cola products and local craft beer including Allagash White, Shipyard Summer, Lone Pine Brightside IPA, and Geary's Pick ME Blueberry will also be available.

Fans will be able to place their orders online at www.seadogs.com or by calling 207-274-5353 to pick up their orders at Hadlock Field. Fans in the greater Portland area can have their order delivered through 2DineIn.com. Alcohol is not available for delivery.

Fans who are picking up curbside will pull into a designated parking space, call the number on the sign and food will be placed on a table for contactless pickup.

Team merchandise is also available for curbside pickup.

"We miss baseball and we know that our fans do as well. This is one small way we can help our fans get a taste of the ballpark in a safe and savory way," said Sea Dogs President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa.