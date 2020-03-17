The Salvation Army is taking precautions due to the coronavirus.

They say ensuring the safety of those who depend on their programs and services, especially the homeless and other vulnerable populations and volunteers and staff is their top priority.

It has them ramping up efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Their offices will stay open for emergency services.

All senior and youth programs will not be conducted for the next two weeks.

They are anticipating a high demand for their services due to the outbreak.

If you would like to make a monetary or non perishable food donation contact your local office.

