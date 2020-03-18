The Salvation Army expanding, adapting services due to coronavirus

The Salvation Army is stepping up to help those in need amid the coronavirus.

They're now offering to-go lunches at their Bangor location.

They're also serving lunch on Sunday's instead of breakfast.

The soup kitchen meals will be available from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. daily at 65 S Park Street in Bangor.

The Salvation Army Stores in Bangor and Newport are closed until further notice.

The food pantry, diaper bank, and heating assistance are still available by appointment.

Sales at the store are the greatest funding source for the Salvation Army.

So, they are in need of resources and volunteers.

"I think there is that constant balance. Yes, we are stressed and worried just like everybody else but we know what we are doing is really important and we're going to keep doing it,” said Capt. Rebecca Kirk. “The Salvation Army is going to say yes to meet the need right now."

The Salvation Army is currently accepting monetary donations and non-perishable food items, as well as baking items, deli meats and cheeses.

They're also accepting gift cards.

Items can be dropped off to the Bangor location on S Park Street.

If you would like to volunteer at the soup kitchen, you're asked to call ahead at 941-2990.

