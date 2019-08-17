The Ruffle and Bark-A-Que fundraiser helps save dogs from Florida kill shelters

The Ruffle and Bark-A-Que fundraiser was held earlier today in Old Town.

The pet friendly barbeque and raffle was in support of NFR Maine, who help rescue pets from kill shelters in Florida, and find them homes here in Maine.

The event ran all afternoon at the Old Town Recreation Center and had dozens and dozens of raffle prizes.

From autographed sports memorabilia, to gift cards, pet supplies, and plenty more.

And all of the proceeds go directly towards the animals.

"We're trying to raise as much money as possible. We've got a lot of really great animals that are waiting to come up to Maine from Florida. So we're just trying to do as much as we can to open up the funds to get them up here. We make sure that they're fixed, we take care of their vaccinations, we try to make sure they're all healthy before they get up here," said Fundraising Coordinator Lindsey Powers.

The fundraising goal for the day was five-thousand dollars.