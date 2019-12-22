The Roy Varney Eastern Cup gather skiers from New England and Canada

Skiers from all over New England and Canada came to Quarry Road Trails to compete this weekend.

The Roy Varney Eastern Cup Opener is the start of the Nordic Ski Association's season, and teams came together to compete in a variety of races.

The event was renamed to honor Roy Varney, a Maine state champion who died in a farming accident earlier this year.

Organizers and competitors alike agreed it was a great way to honor his memory while keeping the competitive spirit.

"I was lucky enough to coach Roy at a couple of these same events at different locations around New England last year and all I can say is the kid loved skiing, and it's really fun to see a lot of other kids out here this weekend who love skiing and there's a lot of joy and a lot of fun and people are really happy, which is fun for us to host," says Pat Cote, the coach for the Central Maine Ski Club.

"Nordic skiing is all about community,” says Aggie, a Dublin Wax skier. “All the people here we've known for a long time and while it's a competitive environment, it's also really fun just to ski against people you're friends with from different teams."

Over 300 skiers were in attendance.

The race was originally set for Sugarloaf but had to be moved due to unexpected rain.

