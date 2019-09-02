The Ronald McDonald House in Bangor needs a new guest cook.

The house is always looking for new volunteers, but now, they're in need of someone who has basic cooking skills to prepare meals.

The house also accepts delivered food or a gift card to order out.

"Our families spend their day at the hospital, and it's really nice to come back to a really nice warm home cooked meal," says House Manager Whitney Linscott.

If you'd like to volunteer, you can fill out an application at rmhcmaine.org.

