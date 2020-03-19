The Proper Pig giving back to local feeding program for kids

The Proper Pig in Waterville wants you to grab some take-out the next few days.

It's a way to make sure others can get a meal, too...

They'll be serving them through Saturday from 3 to 7 PM.

All menu items are only five dollars and it is curbside pick up only.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Alfond Youth and Community Center to support their feeding program.

GHM Insurance Agency will match whatever they collect.

Bill Mitchell says, "We thought it would make sense to use the proceeds from this and not have all that food go to waste in the first place. So, it's just a really good use of that inventory and help feed kids. What better cause is there than that?"

To place orders you can call The Proper Pig at 616-975.

To see the menu visit The Proper Pig on Facebook.

They will be closed until further notice after Saturday.