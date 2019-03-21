The Powerball jackpot has reached $625 million

$625 million is up for grabs.

But, of course...you've got to play to win the Powerball.

They are doing just that at Tradewinds Variety in Hampden.

We stopped by Thursday to see how things were going after no one won the 550 million dollar drawing Wednesday night.

Staff tells us they always see a push when the drawing gains attention, especially as it gets closer to the drawing.

"Definitely when it's up around this high for sure. People come in specifically for tickets. Usually our scratch offs are pretty big but the Powerball everybody is coming in just for tickets lately."

"Theres a good chance to win. Never can tell, might win enough to retire."

The next Powerball drawing is this Saturday