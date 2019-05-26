The Portland farmer's market in Deering Oaks held a special fundraiser yesterday to help make their market more inclusive and accessible to low-income families

For 8 years now, the low-income food access program has been providing market-wide access to healthy local foods for snap/ebt recipients.

They match funds for snap purchases and distribute equivalent wooden tokens that folks can use as money to purchase goods.

The market processes credit and debit cards, but this program is what makes food stamps an option.

"Without this system in place, a person with a SNAP card/EBT food stamp card couldn't shop at the market because none of the farmers are able to process those cards themselves," says Jamie Berhanu from the market information booth.

Through the low-income access program, the market becomes available to that many more people...a great way to not only ensure that folks have access to healthy, nutritious food... but a great way to continue supporting local farms and businesses.

