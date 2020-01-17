The Not So Empty Nest finds a new place to call home

The Not So Empty Nest on Hammond Street in Bangor has found a new place to call home.

They will continue to be open at their current location until January 25th.

Their new location will be on Broadway in the Judson Heights Mall.

The opening date will be February 3rd.

The Not So Empty Nest has been open for three a half years and the owner says there will be a lot of new interactive features in the new store.

Owner, Melinda Frost, says "it was just to that point where we need to grow. This is small, we love it. I call this my little incubator shop but in order to really do what we needed to do we just needed more room."

The Not So Empty Nest features over 70 made in Maine vendors and plans on expanding that in the new store.

