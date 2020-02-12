'The Nite Show' celebrates 500th show

A local TV milestone 20 years in the making.

Maine's own late night television show recorded its 500th episode.

It was a packed house Wednesday night for the live taping of 'The Nite Show' with Danny Cashman.

Guests included comedian Rob Bartlett, radio broadcaster Mike Violette, and author John Holyoke just to name a few.

But, we will tell you there was some surprise cameo appearances, too!

Production is made possible thanks to the hard-working staff and students from the New England School of Communications who work behind the scenes.

"Everybody who comes to this show from away that works in the entertainment industry is blown away by the professionalism and the knowledge of the faculty/staff and the students here. It's an incredible program that just keeps getting better,” said Cashman.

"It's really a unique environment where it takes a lot of different fields of the school itself and combines them into one element,” explained NESCom instructor, John Easton.

‘The Nite Show' with Danny Cashman has regularly ranked as the number one show on Saturday late night in Eastern and Central Maine.

The 500th show will air Saturday, February 15 at 11:30 p.m on TV-5.