Getting their students to embrace and understand the world that surrounds them.

That's the goal of a workshop that drew dozens of teachers to Craig Brook Fish Hatchery in Orland Tuesday morning.

We joined them as they explored nature.

"We are trying to get nature based resources into the hands of our teachers to educate our youth," said Wildlife Biologist Bob Cordes.

Three years ago, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife teamed with Purdue University on The Nature of Teaching.

"Our kids nationwide, and that includes Maine, are getting more and more detached from our natural environment," explained Cordes. "More into electronics and our iPads and our Kindles and all that kind of stuff. We are just trying to give teachers another avenue with our standards based education to incorporate nature into their lesson plan."

"We live in such a world of technology, that technology is wonderful, but it has its place," said 6th grade teacher Libby Zipperer.

By venturing into the wild to learn a few tricks to take home, they hope they can inspire their students.

"Things happening because there are kids not being outside as much, they need to to explore and try new things and discover new possibilities right in their backyard," said Kindergarten teacher Stacey Augustine.

Hannah Goodenow, a fellow Kindergarten teacher added, "We are in school in our classroom all day. That's a long day. And then they go home and most of them are inside at their house. So, we are trying to incorporate learning outside at school, so hopefully they bring that home to their siblings or their parents. And get their families outside more too. We live in a beautiful place, we need to use it."

The partnership with Fish and Wildlife and Purdue is coming to an end, but the plan is to keep the program running here in Maine.