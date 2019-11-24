The Maine Women's Lobby Education Fund discusses gender pay gap

The Maine Women's Lobby Education Fund held an event at Lithgow Public Library in Augusta this weekend.

They gathered to discuss issues surrounding the gender pay gap.

The discussion focused on the impact of pay discrepancies on workers and their families.

Saying that on average Maine women earn 83 cents to every dollar a man earns.

"The further women are along in their careers the bigger the gap they have compared to men of the same age, and education level and experience," says James Myall, of the Maine Center for Economic Policy.

"Women live longer and have less wealth and less social security accumulated at the end of their lives,” says Cathy Breen, (D) Cumberland County.

A bill on pay equality passed this year -- preventing employers from asking for a previous salary.

Supporters believe it will be a step toward narrowing that gap.

