The Maine Welcome offers in-state tuition to displaced students

The University of Maine System is extending a hand to any U.S. college student whose institution was permanently closed due to the COVID-19 crisis. It's called The Maine Welcome.

Successful, qualifying students will be able to attend any university within the system for the cost of in-state tuition. The proposed average in-state rates for the upcoming academic year are $8,071 for undergraduates, and $23,190 for law school students.

"Institutions serving tens of thousands of learners will unfortunately close and successful students are going to need a place to fulfill their college dreams," said Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

The Maine Welcome also promises to speed up transfers and take coronavirus-related hardships into consideration when evaluating applicants.

UMS is currently working to put plans and protocols in place with the hopes of safely returning students and staff to campuses in the fall.