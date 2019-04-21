Maine Warden Service prepared for flooding conditions

The Maine Warden Service is prepared to assist with evacuations if there is extensive flooding over the weekend.

Kathy McCarty spoke with a game warden who offered advice for those affected by high water.

Several locations in Aroostook County have already been affected by flooding, with more expected as the weekend progresses. So who responds when the rivers rise, and people need to be evacuated?

Members of the Maine Warden Service do!

"We are prepared. We actually got a couple of the canoes out. There's some people that's stranded over on Gardner Creek, so if we have to get from road to road, we'd be able to do that. The air boat, we've been training with that. We've trained three days - we had some training down in Medway yesterday. And if we need, then it's ready to roll," said Ed Christie of the Maine Warden Service.

The air boat is stored in the Presque Isle and Mapleton area, for easy access to the Aroostook and St. John rivers.

"We can go either direction. The Aroostook River and St. John rivers are our biggest water corridors that we're worried about up this way, and if it's needed, it's ready to go," said Christie.

Officials continue to watch a major ice jam on the Aroostook River extending 2 miles upriver from Washburn and downriver toward Crouseville.

"The only place that I'm aware of currently is right through here there's an ice jam, south of that from the Washburn-Presque Isle town line to the Canadian border's free and flowing. It just seems to be this Crouseville-Washburn that's jammed up" said Christie.

Public safety is a priority at times like this.

"If you come to a road crossing that's flooded, don't try to go through," said Christie. "No matter how deep you think the water is, stay away from it. Crews are putting these road closed signs up. Don't go past those signs. They're putting them up for your safety.

Christie says if you live along a stream or river, be vigilant and keep an eye on the water level. he says for those in areas where water is expected to rise this weekend, it might be a good idea to make alternative arrangements for a place to stay, just to be safe.