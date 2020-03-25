Maine Lottery closes to public due to coronavirus pandemic

Not as many people are buying lottery tickets these days.

We asked Maine Lottery Officials about what sales are like as people are staying at home more than normal.

They told us that sales are flat to slightly down at this point, and they anticipate they will drop more over the next few weeks.

The Maine Lottery put out this statement Wednesday night.

The Maine Lottery announced Wednesday night that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the lottery's lobby will be closed to the public until further notice. Winners of $600 or more can mail their winning tickets in for payment or hold on to them until such time the lottery reopens the lobby. Winners are encouraged to make a copy or take a photo of the front and back of the ticket along with their claim form for their records prior to mailing. To learn more about claiming a winner visit http://www.mainelottery.com/players_info/prizes.html