The Maine Hospital Association and Maine Medical Association asking for assistance from Mills

The Maine Hospital Association and Maine Medical Association are asking Governor Mills for financial assistance due to massive losses suffered from COVID-19.

They're looking for $100 million in relief for hospitals and $20 million for independent physicians.

In March, President Trump and Governor Mills directed hospitals to halt non-emergency services.

The two associations say because of that, hospitals saw a 50% drop in revenue, physicians offices lost even more.

They say federal and state money has made up for some of that gap, but it's not enough.

Overall, we're told hospitals are dealing with a net loss of $260 million. And doctors - who got no state aid - are struggling to pay bills and avoid bankruptcy.