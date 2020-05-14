The Maine County Teacher of the Year awards handed out Thursday

Sixteen teachers across the state got high marks from the Maine Department of Education.

The Department announced the 2020 Maine County Teachers of the Year awards Thursday afternoon, through Facebook Live.

The winning teachers were nominated by a member of their school community through an intense application process.

They were selected by a panel of teachers, principals and business community members.

"While we may have always applauded the work of our educators, this year they deserve a standing ovation. Now rest assure, when we emerge from these challenging times, we will celebrate their accomplishments in person. Our honorees were selected from three hundred twenty-six nominations statewide. They will begin there recognition and service today and will serve until May of 2021," said Jason Judd, the Executive Director of Educate Maine.

One of the teachers will eventually be named State Teacher of the Year.

Here's a list of the 2020 County Teachers of the Year:

Androscoggin:

Nicole Sautter

Philip W. Sugg Middle School, Lisbon

Aroostook:

Jocelyn Saucier

Fort Kent Community High School, Fort Kent

Cumberland:

Cindy Soule

Riverton Elementary, Portland

Franklin:

Melissa Hoisington

Kingfield Elementary School, Kingfield

Hancock:

Kathryn Meyer

Mount Desert Island High School, Bar Harbor

Kennebec:

Lindsay Mahoney,

Messalonskee Middle School, Oakland

Knox:

Alison Babb-Brott

St. George School, St. George

Lincoln:

Heather Webster,

Medomak Valley High School, Waldoboro

Oxford:

Tonya Prentice

Woodstock Elementary School, Bryant Pond

Penobscot:

Kristy Dube

Fourteenth Street School, Bangor

Piscataquis:

Jessica Gregory

Piscataquis Community Secondary School, Guilford

Sagadahoc:

Bree Candland

Mt. Ararat High School, Topsham

Somerset:

Jenny France

Somerset Career and Technical Center, Skowhegan

Waldo:

Sara Pendleton

Captain Albert Stevens School, Belfast

Washington:

Debra Carver

Jonesport-Beals High School, Jonesport

York:

Robert Westerberg

York High School, York

