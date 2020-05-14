The Maine County Teacher of the Year awards handed out Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI)- Sixteen teachers across the state got high marks from the Maine Department of Education.
The Department announced the 2020 Maine County Teachers of the Year awards Thursday afternoon, through Facebook Live.
The winning teachers were nominated by a member of their school community through an intense application process.
They were selected by a panel of teachers, principals and business community members.
"While we may have always applauded the work of our educators, this year they deserve a standing ovation. Now rest assure, when we emerge from these challenging times, we will celebrate their accomplishments in person. Our honorees were selected from three hundred twenty-six nominations statewide. They will begin there recognition and service today and will serve until May of 2021," said Jason Judd, the Executive Director of Educate Maine.
One of the teachers will eventually be named State Teacher of the Year.
Here's a list of the 2020 County Teachers of the Year:
Androscoggin:
Nicole Sautter
Philip W. Sugg Middle School, Lisbon
Aroostook:
Jocelyn Saucier
Fort Kent Community High School, Fort Kent
Cumberland:
Cindy Soule
Riverton Elementary, Portland
Franklin:
Melissa Hoisington
Kingfield Elementary School, Kingfield
Hancock:
Kathryn Meyer
Mount Desert Island High School, Bar Harbor
Kennebec:
Lindsay Mahoney,
Messalonskee Middle School, Oakland
Knox:
Alison Babb-Brott
St. George School, St. George
Lincoln:
Heather Webster,
Medomak Valley High School, Waldoboro
Oxford:
Tonya Prentice
Woodstock Elementary School, Bryant Pond
Penobscot:
Kristy Dube
Fourteenth Street School, Bangor
Piscataquis:
Jessica Gregory
Piscataquis Community Secondary School, Guilford
Sagadahoc:
Bree Candland
Mt. Ararat High School, Topsham
Somerset:
Jenny France
Somerset Career and Technical Center, Skowhegan
Waldo:
Sara Pendleton
Captain Albert Stevens School, Belfast
Washington:
Debra Carver
Jonesport-Beals High School, Jonesport
York:
Robert Westerberg
York High School, York