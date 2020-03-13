The Maine Children's Home receives $250,000 grant from Harold Alfond Foundation

A Waterville group that serves Maine families is getting a quarter of a million dollars to help support and grow its operations.

The Harold Alfond Foundation is awarding a $250,000 grant to the Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers.

The money is already helping the Home assess its current operations. A portion will go directly to the Sharon Abrams Teen Parent School Program. A long-term strategy for using the funds is also in the works.

The Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers assists 3,000 families and children each year. It relies on public funding and the generosity of donors to keep its doors open.

