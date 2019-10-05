The Maine Air Museum hosted their annual open house

The Maine Air Museum in Bangor held its annual open house and barbeque as well today…

Folks were able to take a tour of the museum and see the aircrafts up close.

There were also tours with plenty to eat.

The hope was to bring folks together to see planes landing and taking off.

"We always have a good time, people enjoy themselves, we've got a good menu like hot dogs, hamburgers, chili, and some other dishes,” says Chuck Byrum, the president.

They hope to keep holding the event for many years to come.

