The Maine Academy of Modern Music's Summer Camp is back

Maine Academy of Modern Music is back and ready to rock and roll.

They're offering summer camp sessions for kids, with a few changes as a precaution against the coronavirus.

Two sessions will take place at the Bangor Arts Exchange.

The first is July 13th to the 17th.

Then again on August 10th to the 14th.

There's no overnight camp this summer.

And extensive measures will be in place to keep everyone safe during these times.

"The pride that I take in watching these young musicians try so hard to bring themselves up to the next level is one of the most fulfilling experiences I've had as a musician," said Jason Stewart, the Assistant Director of the Bangor Rocks Program.

"I've met some of my best friends through that camp and then we went on to join the Bangor rock Saturday program," says Nick Blethen, a student of Maine Academy of Music.

There is still plenty of time to sign up.

Just visit maineacademyofmusic.org.