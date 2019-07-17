The Lincoln Loon Festival starts tomorrow

The Lincoln Loon Festival launches tomorrow.

It runs through Sunday.

There will be music, food and plenty of fun things to see and do.

Including a parade, a color run and a fireworks show.

"The loon festival is special because it's when everybody comes home to Lincoln to visit. You run into people you haven't seen before, you see people that come out of the woodwork. We're hoping that a lot of people from around the state and maybe further beyond come up and visit too. There's so many fun things, our events and tourism committee I'm on, we work really, really hard all year to pull this thing off." Says Kelly Ryder of the Lincoln Event & Tourism Committee.

To learn more about the festival and for a full list of events, go to their website lincolnmaine.org.