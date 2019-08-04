The Latest: Ohio shooting scene reopens before victims vigil

The popular nightlife area where a gunman killed nine people and injured dozens of others has reopened to the public.

The Oregon District was reopened Sunday afternoon, hours after the second mass shooting in the U.S. within 24 hours.

Police say 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in the area around 1 a.m. Sunday, killing his sister and eight other people. Police fatally shot Betts within 30 seconds from the start of his rampage.

A motive has not been released.

A vigil is being held in the Oregon District at 8 p.m. Sunday to honor the victims, who range in age from 25 to 57.

