Monday would have been the fourth birthday for twins Mason and Marshall Hatch.

The brothers from Hermon passed away at birth.

But their short lives are now a legacy being carried on by those who love them as well as complete strangers.

"Do you want to play?" Erin Hatch asks her 10 month old daughter, lifting Madilyn out of a play play. In the background, her nearly three year old son, Maddox is clamering for his mom's attention. Life is definitely busy for the Hatch family.

"They definitely fill our lives," Hatch says with a chuckle.

But there is a large void as well. It's evident when you see the names Marshall and Mason on momentos around the Hatch's home in Hermon. Erin and her husband, Scott found out they were having twins after 8 years of trying to start a family.

"So we were really excited," says Erin. "We wanted these babies so badly."

But there were complications, and at just 20 weeks, the boys were born.

"And obviously at 20 weeks, there's no chance of survival," says Erin. "So we lost them at birth that day."

The pain of their loss was coupled with the fear of being forgotten.

"It's really hard because you feel like everybody is going to instantly forget them because they didn't exist in their lives," says Erin.

The boys' birthday on March 18th is a bittersweet occasion.

"Because it's the day that we also didn't get to take them home," says Erin.

This year, the twins would have turned four. Erin's cousin decided it was time to do something different. She calls it The Kindness Project.

"People doing an act of kindness in memory of Marshall and Mason," explains Erin.

200 cards can be found around the country. They show photos and tell the story of Marshall and Mason. Whomever finds a card is asked to do something kind, then pass it on to others.

"People have done something really small or really huge," says Erin. "Leaving a $5 Starbucks gift card in the baby aisle of Target. Donating to a couple looking to adopt. But really, just holding the door for somebody and passing them a card of kindness is what we are looking for."

the hope is to continue The Kindness Project, not just on the boys' birthday, but every day.

"It's absolutely heartwarming because I get to hear their names that many more times," says Erin. "I don't get to call their name everyday, you know? I don't get to holler to them to get ready for school, but just to hear somebody share something good in their memory, is just amazing."

Those who do kindness projects in honor of Mason and Marshall are asked to take a photo, then post it on social media with the hashtag #kindnessformasonandmarshall