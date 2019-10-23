The importance of keeping pets safe during halloween

Halloween means trick-or-treating, candy and lots of fun.

But, it's important to keep the safety of everyone in mind, including your pets.

It may be a good idea to disconnect the doorbell for the night so your pets don't continually react to it.

Also, with the different costumes people wear, you might want to avoid bringing them outside...

"The things that are going to make their pets the happiest is to keep them inside during Halloween. Find a nice quiet room in the house, where if you're having a party they're not going to be interrupted. If you have people going in and out of the door because of trick-or-treaters, you don't have to worry about your pets escaping and running off in the middle of the night. Just give them a quiet space with something they like to do." Says Don Hanson, Co-Owner of Green Acres Kennel Shop.

Certain types of candy including chocolates can be deadly to pets.

It's best to avoid giving any candy to your dog or cat.