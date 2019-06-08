Maine's fallen heroes and their Gold Star Families will be honored next weekend in Bangor.

The Honoring Heroes Memorial 5-K and 10-K returns to the Bangor Waterfront Sunday.

All ages are welcome to participate.

Veterans and Active Duty personnel are encouraged to attend, either to walk, run, or line the finish with American Flags.

This event is part of the Service and Sacrifice Series Challenge, which serves as a collaborative effort to raise awareness of events that continue the legacies of our nation's heroes and Gold Star Families.

"They just want their love want to never be forgotten and add an event like this we can come together to unified to show them that their loved ones and their sacrifice is not forgotten," says Jonathan Kelley, a Competitor.

The event starts at 9 am, and folks can register online at our website.