The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

The Harlem Globetrotters will take their 'Pushing the Limits' tour to the Cross Insurance Center on Tuesday, March 17 @ 7:00 p.m.

They will dazzle fans with high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts, & more

Tickets start at $20. They can be purchased at the Cross Insurance Center Box Office, by phone at 207-561-8333, or crossinsurancecenter.com

