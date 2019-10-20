"The Half Way Con" brings cosplayers to Brewer

The Bangor Comic and Toy Con returned this weekend for “The Half Way Con”

This con is only a small taste of their much larger event coming in April.

Fans of games, comics, toys, and cosplay had the chance to meet vendors, artists, and celebrity guests.

Special guest Jason Marsden, who voiced characters from favorites like Hocus Pocus, Fairy Odd Parents and more made an appearance for the fans.

“It’s just getting everybody together,”Will Hesketh, Co-owner of the con. “It’s become like a family. Some of these vendors we only get to see once or twice a year at the cons. I can take time to talk with everybody and you can make that personal connection.”

35 vendors were at the event, and you can find many more at the spring con.

