The Grinch was in a giving mood at Bear's One Stop in Newport

The Grinch was out and about in Newport Tuesday, and, no, he wasn't stealing Christmas.

He was doing something good.

The Grinch was at Bear's One Stop where they surprised customers with a Christmas Eve special gas price of a $1.99/gallon.

Cars lined up all day long to take part in this fun holiday deal.

Owner Robert Berg -- a.k.a. the Grinch -- says he enjoys helping folks out around the holidays.

"I truly like to give back to the community," said Berg. "We all work 364 days, so one day a year we give back to our beautiful customers."

"One lady just did not believe it period. She said, 'Are you sure?' 'Yeah we're sure. It's not April 1st, it's December 24th.'"

We're told this is the third year in a row they've done it, and they plan to do it again next year.