The Grand in Ellsworth hosting purr-fect cat video fundraiser

Many famous felines star in internet videos that are viewed thousands of times.

That's why The Grand in Ellsworth has partnered with a company to hold the Cat Video Festival.

Ashley Terwilliger says, "They take the newest and the greatest cat video internet sensations and they put them together in one big festival. This company does this specifically to benefit shelters and SPCA's all around the U.S."

10% of all proceeds will benefit the Hancock County SPCA.

Kathy Solley says, "Always need help because the only funds we get are what we raise on fundraisers and it means so much to these animals that we can take care of them, and for every dollar, we get its heaven for these guys."

The event will be on Saturday at 2 PM and tickets will be sold at the door for 10 dollars.

Terwilliger says, "People don't really understand that even though Maine is a lot better off then some of the southern states with regards to animal rescue, there is still a lot of need for it. I myself actually foster cats a lot."

Folks at the Grand say one of their missions is to partner with community non-profits, like the Hancock County SPCA in hopes of helping animals like Rosie.

She adds, "That's one of our major goals especially as we move forward."

Solley says, "This is Kibbins and she is a 16 pounder and I think 5 or 6 years old. She is just a sweetie-pie and this is what we do. This is our passion."

Terwilliger says, "This is something unusual and people around here are pretty big into their animals so we are hoping for a pretty big turnout."