The Grand hosts movie poster sale

A movie poster sale was held Friday at The Grand in Ellsworth.

Posters were being sold for $5 with all the money going to benefit The Grand's Skip Baker Memorial Film Fund.

Baker served as film programmer and projectionist for The Grand for decades.

On sale were posters from many Hollywood blockbusters.

There was something there for everyone.

"Every poster tells a story. Sometimes a story has to do with movie going experience. Other times it's just great artwork," said Robin Jones from The Grand.

There are plenty of events coming up at The Grand including a showing of the 80's classic, "Footloose."

For a full schedule visit: https://www.grandonline.org/

