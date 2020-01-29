The Glacier Ice Bar is making another appearance in Bangor

Need a "cool" way to grab a drink?

Well you're in luck.

The Glacier Ice Bar is back for the next two weekends at Timber Kitchen and Bar in Bangor.

There will also be hors d'oeuvres and a fireplace to warm up next to.

"So we're here at Timber and then we're going to the Sheraton at Sable Oaks down in Portland next week. We've been out in Lake George previous weeks as well. We call this our ice bar world tour, so we go for four weeks carving ice at our various hotels doing the same idea, just having a good time. It's kind of a team building thing for us now." Said Tim Pierce, Lead Carver and Designer

About twenty thousand pounds of ice will be used to make this year's ice bar which has a barn theme.