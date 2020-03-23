The Game Loft wants you to send postcards to kids

The Game Loft is a food pantry in Belfast that feeds hundreds of Waldo County kids.

Now, they are expanding their efforts to make sure kids are cared for.

They're asking for people to give them postcards to send out.

"They are at home and things are very different from the way they've been before," said Co-Director Patricia Estabrook. "A number of kids are feeling fragile, frightened. Kids are having nightmares. Kids are worried about losing the people that they love to the virus. So we are reaching out to them in a way that makes sense to them. Just to say somebody is there and somebody cares about you."

if you want to help - they ask you fill out the postcard with a positive message, joke or a riddle - anything fun.

You can drop is off at their location on Main Street The mailing address is 78A Main Street Belfast, ME 04915.

They are behind the green door, and there are bins for the postcards.

They will mail them.

The Game Loft also has postcards there that you could fill out.

For more information, visit thegameloft.org