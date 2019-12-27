The Fun Guy: Kawhi Leonard is the AP’s male athlete of 2019

Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers is The Associated Press’ male athlete of the year for 2019.

Leonard was an easy winner in the voting conducted by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers.

He is the fifth NBA player to win the award and led Toronto to this past season’s NBA title.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was second in the voting.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was third.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal was fourth.

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was fifth.

