The Fogler Library at UMaine recently received a large donation

The Fogler Library at UMaine got a nice gift from the James W. Sewell company.

More than three thousand rolls of film, containing about a million aerial photos, were donated.

The pictures are original aerial photographs of Maine and New England, spanning a time period of 65 years.

"These photos will provide a lot of interdisciplinary research opportunities for faculty, staff, students and patrons across the region. So whether you're studying land use, forest resources, land management, climate change, changes in cities and populations, land use, anything like that. The photos in this archive could be potentially useful," said Brad Beauregard, The Public Relations Manager at the Fogler Library.

By late next year, anyone interested in the photos for research purposes can contact the library to see what's available.