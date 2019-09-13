The Elm event center in Waterville officially open

Central Maine's newest spot for events and live music opened its doors for the first time Thursday night.

The Elm in Waterville hosts performances, weddings, corporate events and more.

It was once an American Legion post and has been renovated.

The owner says a space like The Elm was missing in Central Maine and should be an economic boost to the area.

"It's really important to have an event center like this -- not only to compliment the great work that Colby and the Harold Alfond Foundation are doing to reinvigorate and revitalize the downtown of the city of Waterville, but also from an economical point of view, it will attract thousands of people over the course of the year," said Bill Mitchell, owner of The Elm.

The first event is Saturday night featuring a Rolling Stones cover band, Satisfaction.

Tickets are still available at TheElmME.com.