The EAAA is now offering online exercise classes

The Eastern Area Agency on Aging is offering a fun way for seniors to stay safe and stay in shape during these challenging times.

They are now doing at-home exercise classes on line.

The classes take place on Facebook Live, Monday through Friday.

They focus on different workouts to prevent falls in seniors.

Some also center around yoga and meditation.

"There's also that social benefit, they're engaging with people, they take their comments in while classes are going on. I say hi to everyone, they're joking around with each other. Keeping folks engaged with their community to stave off falls and isolation and all of the mental health aspects that come along with that. The reasons to do this are many," Says Wellness Classroom Manager, Erin Coltvet.

You can join the group on Facebook at EAAA Wellness Group.

Or you can visit EAAA.org.

You can also learn more about their "Meals on Wheels" program through their website.