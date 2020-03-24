Disaster Distress Helpline provides counseling to those affected by coronavirus pandemic

It seems like every minute something changes with the coronavirus. If you're feeling anxious or overwhelmed, it's okay people are here to help you.

You can call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or can text ‘TalkWithUs’ to 66746.

The helpline will get you in touch with a professional who can provide on the spot emotional or mental health counseling related to what's happening with the coronavirus pandemic.

This helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.