The Courageous Steps Project will host its annual Dylan McInnis Walk-Run

Founder and CEO of The Courageous Steps Project, Connor Archer spoke with Joy Hollowell during our TV5 Morning News on Monday.

He outlined plans for this year's staging of their annual Dylan McInnis Walk-Run, which will take a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Although we won't be walking or running in-person to celebrate the life of Dylan McInnis, we are pleased to release the 2020 Virtual Walk-Run format. For the safety and health of our supporters and participants, we feel that this is the safest option going forward," said Archer.

For more information, including how to register, log onto thecourageousstepsproject.org.