The Courageous Steps Project to hold Walk-Run event

The Courageous Steps Project is a non-profit organization that strives to help children and young adults with developmental challenges.

The 6th Annual Walk-Run is coming up on Sunday May 19th at Old Town High School's Victory Field.

The Courageous Steps Project takes pride in providing resources and awareness for local programs that help children and young adults with developmental challenges in our communities that we serve.

Our founder & CEO Connor Archer launched The Courageous Steps Project to specifically give back to programs that put forth their best efforts to helping children and young adults with developmental challenges. This means going above the standard and forcing that standard to be raised.

Through the newly formed 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Connor has been able to lead this organization into new areas of Maine, and has been able to expand initiatives that got The Courageous Steps Project to where it is today.

As the organization continues its' growth, the vision of the organization will continue to stay intact through these following ways:

• The Courageous Steps Project will continue to adhere by the mission it has set forth since being

founded in 2014.

• The Courageous Steps Project will continue to seek out opportunities where expansion is possible.

• Our organization will continue to rethink and re-envision what the purpose of the organization is.

For more information, you are encouraged to reach out to: info@thecourageousstepsproject.org