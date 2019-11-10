The Courageous Steps Project to host Thanksgiving Crockpot Challenge

The Courageous Steps Project will be holding a Step Forward Thanksgiving Sensory Potluck on Sunday, November 17 from 3:30-5:00 p.m. at the Old Town Recreation Center.

Proceeds from the event will benefit their Step Forward Initiative.

Their main goal is to help children and young adults with developmental challenges.

Crockpot Challenge Entry:

$15 for One

$5 Per Extra Crockpot

Admission/Entry-To-Eat (for people eating only—cash and check only please)

$2.00 for Senior Citizens (65 and Over)

$5.00 Per Person

$10.00 Per Family (6 people)

For more information visit: https://www.thecourageousstepsproject.org/.

