The Cinderella Project of Maine is postponing their events

The Cinderella Project of Maine is postponing their free prom dress giveaway events.

Organizers say the health and wellbeing of students and their families at the core of the project's standards which is why they are taking the CDC's recommendation at this time.

The Cinderella Project of Maine is a project of Waldo Community Actions Partners.

Each year they provide free prom gown to high school students.

Their giveaway events scheduled for March 21 in Gardiner and April 4th in Belfast will be postponed until further notice.

You can find more info on their facebook page.