The Challenger Learning Center helped people properly dispose of old electronic



The Challenger Learning Center helped people properly dispose of old electronics while raising some money.

It was part of the Center's annual "E-Waste Day", where residents from all over the state dropped off old and unwanted electronics for proper disposal.

Staff were on hand to collect the electronics, alongside donations for the Center, which is currently undergoing challenges due to COVID-19 making visits impossible.

Staff members say E-Waste Day was great at both helping the community recycle safely and giving them a chance to visit the Center.

"So, it's a really great way to, for people to dispose of their electronics responsibly and to recycle them in the correct way, rather than just putting them in the trash, and it's neat thing where anyone from any town, just doesn't have to be Bangor, can come out and do this and also visit our center and find out about the Challenger Center as a resource for anyone, for the whole state of Maine," said Kirsten Hibbard the executive director at Challenger.

For those hoping to get rid of old documents, the Center will be hosting a shredding event next Saturday from 8:00am - 12:00.